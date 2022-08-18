Dollar exchange rate down below 60 rubles on Moscow Exchange first since August 8

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The dollar exchange rate fell below 60 rubles during foreign currency trading on Moscow Exchange on Thursday for the first time since August 8, 2022, according to trading data.

As of 12:35 am Moscow time the dollar exchange rate was down by 1.38% at 59.91 rubles. By 1:00 pm the dollar extended losses to 1.4% trading at 59.9 rubles. Meanwhile, the euro exchange rate was down by 1.73% at 60.6 rubles.

As trading opened on Moscow Exchange the dollar exchange rate lost 0.41% to 60.5 rubles, while the euro exchange rate edged down by 0.09% to 61.61 rubles.