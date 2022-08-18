Supply chain disruptions forcing En+ Group to eye putting off investment projects

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The En+ Group has admitted that investment projects and modernization programs could be postponed due to supply chain disruptions, the company revealed in a statement.

"Logistical challenges prompt the Group to rebuild its supply and sales chains and may entail extra logistical costs. The Group may face difficulties with supplies of equipment, which may result in rescheduling [the] implementation of certain investment projects and modernization programs," the company divulged.

"Logistical constraints dictate the need for a proactive rebuild[ing] of supply chains and lead to extra costs. Nevertheless, our team has already accomplished a major effort in this area and we hope to have the situation stabilized shortly. I would like to underline that En+ Group endeavors to ensure sustainable operations, but the overall geopolitical strain may affect the business, the financial position, the prospects and operating performance of the Group," CEO of En+ Group Vladimir Kiriukhin commented.

The En+ Group is a vertically integrated aluminum and electricity producer. It combines power plants with a capacity of 19.7 GW and aluminum production with a capacity of 3.9 mln tonnes per year through a controlling stake in Rusal.