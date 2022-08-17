Apple to unveil iPhone 14 on September 7

NEW YORK, August 17. /TASS/. Apple plans to present its iPhone 14 line on September 7 with sales kicking off on September 16, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

The news agency noted that Apple had not confirmed the date but new iPhone models are traditionally unveiled in the first half of September.

Apparently, simultaneously new Apple Watch models, iPads and new Macs will be presented, although the news agency noted that some products may be unveiled later at separate events.

It is expected that the new line of iPhones won’t include the 5.4-inch version. Instead, a model with a 6.7-inch screen will be added which earlier was featured only in Apple's Pro iPhone model line.

In the iPhone 14 Pro line, Apple will remove the "notch" - the front-facing camera cutout. The camera will remain but it won’t take up as much space on the front panel. Its capabilities will also be enhanced. The Pro model will also have a faster chip.