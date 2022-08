MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Weekly deflation in Russia accelerated to 0.13% from August 9 to 15, 2022, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reports on Wednesday.

Deflation was 0.08% a week earlier.

Consumer prices gained 10.72% year-to-date and declined by 0.23% from August start. Inflation was 14.87% in annual terms as of August 15, 2022, Rosstat says.