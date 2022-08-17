Over 50% Russian enterprises purchase domestic AI solutions — official

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. More than 50% of Russian enterprises that purchase artificial intelligence solutions prefer domestic developments, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Wednesday.

"In the current environment, developing our own solutions is a critical step towards strengthening Russia's technological independence. According to the analytical center, more than 50% of organizations that purchase AI solutions prefer domestic developments," Chernyshenko said.

According to him, 12% agricultural enterprises already use artificial intelligence technologies, and 36% plan to introduce them in the near future.

"By 2025, we expect the technology to be widely deployed by authorities and enterprises, and the country to have a unified framework of national legislation that allows for large-scale and safe use of artificial intelligence," he concluded.

First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Sberbank Alexander Vedyakhin said earlier that introducing artificial intelligence technologies in key sectors of the Russian economy can add at least 1% to the country's GDP growth in 2025. "Our preliminary estimates, which have yet to be evaluated and proven on specific cases, show that the use of artificial intelligence has the biggest impact in construction, agriculture, manufacturing, and healthcare. Given the share of these businesses in the economy, artificial intelligence will contribute at least 1% to GDP as early as 2025. However, I believe the impact will be considerably bigger," the press service of Sber quoted Vedyakhin.

He also stated that the financial impact of artificial intelligence in Sberbank in 2021 was 205 bln rubles ($3.4 bln), with a target of 230-250 bln rubles ($3.8-4.2 bln) for this year.