UN 'trying to get more of food to go to Africa' — deputy spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, August 17./TASS/. The United Nations plans to organize the dispatch of more ships with food to Africa, Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, told a briefing on Wednesday in comments on the fact that so far only one shipment of food has been sent to Africa from Ukrainian ports.

"You're aware of course of the travel of the Brave Commander which has been chartered to go there as part of the mission of the World Food Program, but as more ships are able to come in to the ports and come out, you will be having more of them traveled to places in need," Farhan Haq said in reply to a TASS query.

"Well, the traffic of all the ships as a whole eases up the pressure on prices," he noted. "So even the ships that are not bound for Africa are helping to lower food prices overall, which is a help to the world, but we are trying to get more of food to go to Africa," the deputy spokesman stressed.