Regular ferry service between Mariupol, Russia to open September 5 — port authorities

MARIUPOL, August 17. /TASS/. A regular ferry service between Mariupol and Russia will begin on September 5, the first deputy chief of Mariupol’s port, Grigory Sobolevsky, told the media on Wednesday.

"I believe that the regular combined passenger and cargo service will be available as of September 5," he said.

Negotiations are being held at present to prepare a special berth for ferries or use the ones already in place, the official noted. The issue will be settled after consultations with waterworks specialists.

The first ferry arrived at Mariupol from Yeisk earlier on Wednesday.