Wage arrears in Russia down 8,7% as of August 1 — Rosstat

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Total wage arrears in Russia as of August 1, 2022, amounted to 732.1 mln rubles ($12.1 mln), according to the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

The overall debts moved down by 8.7% or by 69.6 mln rubles ($1.14 mln) against the level as at July 1, 2022, the statistical service says.

Debts generated in 2022 amount to 259.8 mln rubles ($4.3 mln) or 35.5%, in 2021 - 136.3 mln rubles ($2.3 mln) or 18.6%, and in 2020 and earlier - 336 mln rubles ($5.6 mln) or 45.9% of total debts.

Processing industries account for 43.9% in the total volume of wage arrears, construction accounts for 14.3%, agriculture, hunting and related services and lumbering for 11.3%, mineral resources mining for 8.5%, water supply, drainage, waste gathering and disposal and pollution response for 8,4%, and transport for 6.3%.