MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Motor gasoline production in Russia moved up by 11.1% in weekly terms from August 8 to 14 and totaled 867,000 tonnes, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

Gasoline output in June gained 2.6% against May and 7.5% in annual terms to reach 3.6 mln tonnes.

Diesel fuel production dropped by 4.8% last week to 1.57 mln tonnes. Diesel fuel output gas the uptick by 3.8% monthly and by 9.3% annually in June 2022 and totaled 7 mln tonnes.