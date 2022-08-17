Lindt is not considering alternative scenarios for doing business in Russia — company

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. the Switzerland-based chocolate and confectionery producer Lindt & Spruengli, which announced its withdrawal from the Russian market, is not considering alternative scenarios for doing business in Russia, the company’s representative office in Russia told TASS.

"We have completely stopped direct deliveries of products and at the moment we are not considering any alternative scenarios for doing business in Russia," according to the statement.

Lindt & Spruengli will act in accordance with local laws and fulfill obligations to employees, suppliers and partners based on the terms of the contract, the company said.

"The decision to leave the market was taken after a thorough assessment and for various reasons that do not provide a stable and predictable business environment in accordance with our standards in the medium and long term," the representative office said.

On Tuesday, Lindt & Spruengli announced on its official website that has made the decision to withdraw from the Russian market. On March 9, Lindt & Spruengli announced suspension of their product supplies to Russia.

Russia’s Agriculture Ministry noted that Lindt & Spruengli products occupy an insignificant share of the Russian market in the high price segment. The production capacities of the confectionery enterprises in the country make it possible to fully meet the domestic demand for chocolate, the ministry said.