Russian government introduces subsidized loans for agribusiness — PM

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The Russian government introduced subsidized loans up to 5% for agricultural producers for purposes of production and processing of agricultural raw materials and purchase of reefer containers, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday.

"Agricultural producers can receive subsidized investment loans at the rate up to 5% for the term from two to fifteen years, and borrow a loan for a short term at the same rate. The relevant decree was signed," the Prime Minister said.

Simplified access to preferential loans will help the agribusiness to scale up production output, Mishustin said. "Agricultural businesses will be able to borrow them [loans - TASS] for production and processing of agricultural raw materials and for acquisition of reefer containers, making possible to timely deliver perishable goods at long distances," he added.