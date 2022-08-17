Russia partly redirected oil export to Europe in July — experts

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russia partly redirected crude oil supplies from Asia to Europe in order to reduce the Russian oil discount in July 2022, the Center of Energy Development said in its report.

The Urals discount in July went down by $5 monthly to $25 a barrel, the Center said. In July in total, Russian oil companies lowered their export by 1.4% month-on-month to 4.94 mln barrels daily, including 1.66 mln barrels daily of pipeline exports.

Russian oil deliveries to Asia declined while seaborne and pipeline shipments to the EU increased notably. EU countries accounted for less a third of total Russian oil exports in June but the indicator moved upward to almost 39% in July. Europe imported about 1.9 mln barrels of Russian oil per day and became its main buyer, while China ranked second with 1.6 mln barrels per day vs. 2 mln barrels daily in June.

The probable reason of Asian deliveries contraction was that Russian oil companies are not ready to offer as large discounts as before in the course of logistical restructuring. The indirect evidence can be the continued reduction of Urals vs. Brent discount in July, which is $25 per barrel now.

"Grounds are in place to believe that the actual discount was even smaller in the second half of the month," experts said. European refineries can only increase Urals procurement in August because such transactions are highly beneficial for them under recent high petroleum product prices, analysts added. "It is unclear whether the surging demand in Europe leads to the overall increase in Russian oil exports, because Russian oil companies so far stick to very moderate production growth rates," experts added.