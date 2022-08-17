Russia condemns attempts to politicize work of Kimberley Process — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russia condemns the attempts to politicize the work of the Kimberley process and to recognize Russian diamonds as "conflict" ones, the Finance Ministry said in a commentary on Wednesday. This is how the ministry reacted to an article in the New York Times with reference to a letter from a representative of the US Department of State addressed to the chairman of the Kimberley Process.

"The Russian Federation condemns the attempts of the Civil Society Coalition, supported by an absolute minority of some Western participants, to politicize the work of the Kimberley Process, substituting and distorting its basic principles. We consider it absolutely unacceptable to dilute the profile of the KP," the statement says.

It notes that Russia intends to continue discussing the definition of "conflict diamonds."

According to the Finance Ministry, tax payments and dividends from diamond mining in the Russian Federation are the basis for community development in Yakutia, where 90% of diamonds are mined. The report notes that almost 40% of the revenues to the budget of the republic come from diamond mining. Over the past 10 years, the only payments from diamond mining in the region that have not been directed to the development of Yakutia have been dividends paid to institutional shareholders, mainly residing in the US and the EU.

On Tuesday, the New York Times wrote that the United States, Canada, the European Union and Ukraine are taking action that could officially label Russian diamonds as "conflict" because of the situation in Ukraine.

The newspaper recalled that the proposal to assign the status of "conflict" status to Russian diamonds was raised at a meeting of the Kimberley Process in June. Then the decision, which, according to the rules of the organization, must be unanimous, was blocked by Russia, Belarus and China. After that, disputes arose about whether the Russian Federation should take part in the work of the Kimberley Process. Representatives of the United States and the United Kingdom boycotted meetings held by representatives of Russia.

About Kimberley Process

The UN-supported Kimberley Process was created to prevent conflict diamonds from reaching the market. For this purpose, a certification procedure was developed. Each shipment of diamonds on the market must be accompanied by a certificate confirming that these diamonds were mined outside the conflict zone. Only with such a certificate can a consignment of diamonds cross any border.

Also, there is a control mechanism inside the country, which ensures that "conflict" or "gray" diamonds do not enter the market. According to the rules of the KP, only countries participating in the KP can trade with each other, that is, only those who can confirm the legality of the origin of diamonds.