Russian-Japanese trade up in July despite decrease in exports to Russia, says statistics

TOKYO, August 17. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Japan edged up by 0.78% in July year-on-year despite a sharp decrease in Japanese exports to Russia and a reduction of physical volumes of Russian energy imports, according to information published by the Japanese Ministry of Finance on Wednesday.

Total Japanese imports from Russia amounted to around $1.3 bln in July, up by 31% compared with the same period last year, while exports from Japan to the Russian Federation lost 49.5% to $303 mln.

Consequently, trade turnover between Russia and Japan roughly stood at $1.6 bln last month, up by 0.78% compared with last July when trade turnover between the two countries was $1.59 bln.

The trade turnover structure changed drastically amid a surge in energy prices and a decrease in Japanese exports to Russia due to sanctions related to the situation in Ukraine. Japan’s imbalance in trade with Russia climbed by 155% to $993.9 mln.

Japan resumed importing oil from Russia in July after zero supplies in June, according to official statistics. That said, physical volumes of oil imports were down by 65%. Imports of liquified natural gas from Russia dropped by 26.1% year-on-year, while coal imports lost 40.1%. Nevertheless, in value terms Russia’s mineral fuel exports to Japan increased by 45.1% compared with last year.