MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Aeroflot will restart the direct air service with Seychelles from October 8, the air carrier’s press service said on Wednesday.

"Aeroflot has opened sales of tickets for scheduled flights to Mahe (Seychelles). Flights will be made from October 8, 2022 twice per week - on Mondays and Saturdays," the press service said.

Flights are scheduled on Mondays and Fridays since November, the air carrier said.