Uniper analyzing possibility to recover funds invested in Nord Stream 2

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Uniper is analyzing the possibility to recover parts or all of the loans provided for the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project, Germany’s energy concern said in a report on Wednesday.

"A legal analysis is ongoing to see if nevertheless it is possible to recover parts or all of the loans provided," the report said.

Earlier, Uniper estimated impairment charges of around 2 bln euro mainly related to the Nord Stream 2 loan and Uniper's Russian subsidiary Unipro.

Uniper acted as one of financial investors of Nord Stream 2.

On February 22, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that the German government was suspending the certification of the Nord Stream 2 project after Russia recognized the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. The next day, US President Joe Biden ordered his administration to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG and its leadership in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine.

The construction of Nord Stream 2 was fully completed on September 10, 2021. Initially, it was planned to be completed before the end of 2019, but due to Washington’s sanctions, the construction was delayed. The gas pipeline consists of two strings with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year, which run from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany.