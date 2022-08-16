Polyus Board approved bond float program — company

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The Board of Directors of Polyus approved a bond floating program for several issues, the Russia’s largest gold miner said in a notice posted on the corporate information disclosure portal.

The maximal par value of all issues will be up to 200 bln rubles ($3.3 bln) or "the equivalent of this amount in foreign exchange or non-cash property," the company said. Securities will be mature in ten years from the offer starting date as the maximum.

"No security is envisaged to be provided for performance of obligations under bonds to be floated within the program framework," Polyus said. At the same time, there is an opportunity for early redemption of bonds at the issuer’s discretion in the manner and on conditions stipulated by the program.

Polyus ranks first among gold mining companies of the globe in terms of gold reserves and fourth by the production volume.