Russian confectionery industry’s capacity meets domestic needs — Agriculture Ministry

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Production capacities of Russian confectioneries make it possible to fully meet domestic needs, including chocolate, the Russian Ministry of Agriculture said in its Telegram channel.

"Production capacities of Russian confectionery sector factories make it possible to fully satisfy domestic needs, including chocolate. Our country has become one of global leaders in this segment and a notable player on export markets," the Ministry said.

Lindt & Spruengli has made the decision to withdraw from the Russian market, the Switzerland-based chocolate and confectionery producer said earlier today.

Products of Lindt & Spruengli have a minor share of the Russian market in the premium segment. At the same time, many domestic companies are making premium chocolate, as good as foreign brands in terms of taste characteristics and quality, the Ministry noted.

"Therefore, the exit of an individual foreign producer will not lead to product mix contraction and will give an opportunity to Russian brands to fill the vacated niche," the Ministry added.