Two vessels from 36 deviated from corridor, advised to follow coordinates — JCC

UN, August 16. /TASS/. Just two vessels out of thirty six ones departed from Ukrainian ports with foodstuffs on board deviated from the route in the safe corridor agreed as part of Ukrainian food export arrangements and were advised to follow coordinates, the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) said on Tuesday.

"As part of its responsibilities, the JCC has been closely monitoring the inbound and outbound movement of vessels through the maritime humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea. It has so far observed on two occasions vessels deviating from the corridor and it has responded appropriately by contacting captains and advising them to follow the coordinates," the Center said.