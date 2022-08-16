Just 4% of food exported from Ukraine in two weeks shipped to Africa — Coordination Center

UN, August 16. /TASS/. Foodstuffs from Ukrainian ports were most often shipped to Turkey during the first two weeks of Joint Coordination Center (JCC) operations and just 4% of goods were delivered to Africa, the JCC press service said on Tuesday.

"According to information provided to the JCC, the preliminary destinations of Ukrainian food exports so far include: Turkiye: 26%, Iran: 22%, Republic of Korea: 22%, China: 8%, Ireland: 6%, Italy: 5%, Djibouti: 4%, Romania: 2%, to be determined: 5%," JCC said.

"Routes of commercial vessels and cargo ownership are determined through commercial activity and they may change en route," the Center added.