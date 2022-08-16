IAEA begins preparations for visit to Zaporozhye NPP — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has begun preparations for a mission to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant yet not particularly actively, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Tuesday.

"Certain preliminary work has begun at the IAEA, but so far not very actively because Director General Rafael Grossi is on vacation. He will be at his workplace on Monday. <...> Apparently, events will accelerate," he told the Soloviev Live TV channel.

According to the diplomat, the agency plans to assess the situation with the plant’s nuclear safety and security and inspect its equipment. "Possibly, some devices are lacking. Here we are ready to fully cooperate with the agency," he stressed.

That said, according to the envoy, the agency is not obligated to establish those guilty of some particular actions if this does not involve the IAEA’s guarantees. "Yet, when the international mission, I hope, arrives at this plant, then, of course, they will understand the situation better, including the role of the Ukrainian side," he noted. "The only issue is whether they will have the courage to say who creates the problem for the security at the station in the current situation, in the atmosphere of information war and emotional outbursts," the diplomat concluded.