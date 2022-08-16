Business activity of Russian SMEs remains in growth zone in July, survey says

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Business activity of Russian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) remained in the growth zone in July 2022, according to a monthly RSBI index compiled by Promsvyazbank jointly with Opora Rossii, an organization bringing together Russian businessmen, and the Magram Market Research agency.

The index value above 50 points indicates an increase in the business activity, while the index value below 50 points demonstrates a decline. Last year the index hit its maximum in May, reaching record 54.6 points, after which it fluctuated during the year, remaining in the growth zone though. In June 2022 the index amounted to 50.5 points.

"According to the RSBI index, which rose to 51.1 points in July 2022, business activity continued gradually growing, particularly through notable changes in the investment component, which gained 2 p.p. compared with the previous month and reached the level of the end of last year," according to the survey obtained by TASS.

The sales component has been going up towards the neutral zone for the fourth consecutive month. The staff component also demonstrated growth in July, whereas the component of loans slightly declined in the reporting period, though still holding high positions. Investments backed the revival of components as business actively invested funds in the development of operations, expecting favorable environment for investment in the future, the document said.