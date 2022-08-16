Clean Arctic volunteers collect more than 200 tonnes of waste in Murmansk Region’s Nickel

MURMANSK, August 16. /TASS/. About 208 tonnes of waste were collected within 11 days over a cleanup mission, which featured volunteers of the Clean Arctic federal projects, and of the World Tree Camp volunteer campus, organized with the support of the project’s general partner - Norilsk Nickel. The cleanup mission’s works were at five locations of the Murmansk Region’s Nickel town, Clean Arctic’s press service representatives told TASS.

"A big cleanup mission in Clean Arctic’s framework has finished in the Murmansk Region’s Nickel," the press service said. "The federal project’s volunteers jointly with the volunteers of the World Tree Camp campus, organized with the support of the project’s general partner - Norilsk Nickel, for eleven days were working at five locations."

"The total amount of waste they have prepared for transportation is 208 tonnes," the press service added.

According to Clean Arctic, the volunteers not only cleaned the territories, but participated in their improvement. "In order to equip a children’s playground, they had to dismantle old garages and abandoned buildings and to bring in 300 tonnes of soil. At Rodnik, they have collected three tonnes of waste, and five tonnes near the Kolosyoki River near the Sobachka Hill, and also built a bridge across the stream, painted the main bridge and installed information stands. They have worked at the Kola Superdeep Borehole; and on the Sopka 555 tourist route they have prepared about 20 hectares of land for further improvement," the representatives said.

"This expedition, where works were organized at a few locations at a time, was another proof [of cooperation between businesses, authorities and volunteers]," Clean Arctic’s member of the federal headquarters Andrey Nagibin said. "We know that the local residents will see the input from World Tree Camp of the Nornickel Company, and from the Clean Arctic project’s volunteers. Our mission is to demonstrate that every person can do a lot to have the Arctic clean."

About Clean Arctic project

Clean Arctic is a large-scale project to clean the Arctic territory from the waste, accumulated since the Soviet times. Captain of the 50 Let Pobedy nuclear-powered Arctic class icebreaker Dmitry Lobusov and Gennady Antokhin, Captain on FESCO’s ships from 1982 to 2012, are the project’s authors.

Clean Arctic has developed into a platform, which unites public and volunteer organizations, scientists, officials and businesses. The project’s partners are Norilsk Nickel, Rosatom, PhosAgro, and RZD.