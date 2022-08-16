Expedition to transport waste from Vilkitsky Island in Arctic due in 2023

TASS, August 16. The expedition to transport scrap metal from the uninhibited Vilkitsky Island (the Yamalo-Nenets Region) will begin in 2023. The missions to collect and press the waste have been organized over a few years, leader of the Green Arctic international organization Yevgeny Rozhkovsky told TASS.

In 2021, volunteers collected and prepared for further transportation more than 3,000 fuel barrels and cleaned the ashes of a former military base.

"As for the transportation of scrap metal from the Vilkitsky Island, it has been scheduled for 2023," he said. "Right now, the region, which has announced this year the Year of Ecology, has projects of a higher priority, and all the forces have been directed there."

"The scrap metal on the island has been collected, it is ready for transportation and does not threaten the territory," he added.

According to the organization leader, scientists have been working on the Vilkitsky Island in summer, 2022. They examine the territory and asses how the anthropogenic contamination affects it.

The industrial waste has remained in the Yamalo-Nenets Region, including on the Vilkitsky Island, since the first wave of Yamal’s intensive exploration in the 1960-1970s. Back then, ecology standards in hydrocarbon production were less strict, and the damage was only growing. Since 2017, volunteers have been cleaning the contaminated areas on the uninhibited Vilkitsky Island in the Kara Sea, which is located between the Ob and the Yenisey bays. The island is about nine kilometers wide and about 18 km long (or more than 40 km long together with the Vostochnaya shallow area).