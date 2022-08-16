Gazprom reduces gas output by 13.2% in 2022, exports — by 36.2%

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Gazprom reduced gas output since the beginning of the year by 13.2% compared to the same period last year to 274.8 bln cubic meters. Meanwhile, gas exports to non-CIS countries for 7.5 months fell by 36.2% or by 44.6 bln cubic meters to 78.5 bln cubic meters, the company announced preliminary results on Tuesday.

At the same time, the average daily export of Gazprom in August increased by 3.3% compared to July to 213.3 mln cubic meters, the company said. Gazprom supplies gas in accordance with confirmed orders.

Demand for the company’s gas from the gas transmission system in the domestic market of Russia decreased by 2.3% or by 3.6 bln cubic meters over 7.5 months, the company noted.

Russian gas exports to China continue to grow via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline under a bilateral long-term contract between Gazprom and CNPC.

Europe needs to inject another 23.8 bln cubic meters of gas into their underground storage facilities in order to reach the level of the beginning of the 2019-2020 withdrawal season, Gazprom said citing Gas Infrastructure Europe data. As of August 14, gas reserves in European UGS facilities had 48.6 bln cubic meters.