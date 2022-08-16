Kazakh GDP growth in January-July 2022 adjusted to 3.3% from 3.2%, minister says

NUR-SULTAN, August 16. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s GDP growth amounted to 3.3% in first seven months of this year, National Economic Minister Alibek Kuantyrov said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

On August 9, Prime Minister of the republic Alikhan Smailov said at a meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev the country’s GDP growth reached 3.2% in first seven months of this year.

"Kazakhstan’s economic growth amounted to 3.3% in January-July. On major trends high growth in the real sector, growth acceleration in the sector of services, the trade balance remaining positive were registered in the reporting period. Growth in the real sector equaled 3.4%. Business activity in the sector of services accelerated to 2.5%," Kuantyrov said. "The growth rates of fixed investment have accelerated to 4.5%," he added.

GDP growth in Kazakhstan amounted to 3.4% in January-June 2022. The authorities expect economic growth rates at 3-4% by the end of the year.