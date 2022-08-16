Five vessels with grain leave Ukraine, Turkish defense ministry says

ANKARA, August 16. /TASS/. Five vessels loaded with agricultural products departed from Ukraine on Tuesday, the Turkish Defense Ministry reported.

Three bulk carriers sailed off from the port of Chernomorsk, and the other two from Yuzhny, the ministry said in a Twitter post.

According to the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul, the Propus vessel is carrying 9,100 tonnes of wheat to Romania, the Osprey S loaded with 11,500 tonnes of corn is bound for Turkey’s Iskenderun, and the Ramus is carrying 6,100 tonnes to another Turkish port, Karasu. The Brave Commander bulk carrier with 23,300 metric tonnes of wheat is on its way to Djibouti and the Bonita is carrying 60,000 tonnes of corn to South Korea’s Incheon.

Later on Tuesday, JCC officials will inspect another four empty cargo ships before they head off to collect food from Ukrainian ports, Turkey’s Defense Ministry added.