MOEX Russia, RTS indexes close mixed by end of trading session

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian market indices ended the trading session on Monday with mixed dynamics. The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index gained 0.83% to 2,165.12 points by the close of business on the Moscow Exchange. The dollar-denominated RTS Index lost 0.3% to 1,112.93 points, according to trading data.

The dollar had an uptick by 0.62% to 61.22 rubles. The euro edged upward by 0.04% and amounted to 62.35 rubles.

Meanwhile, Brent futures moved downward by 2.48% to $96.06 a barrel on the London-based ICE. Gold lost 1.1% to $1,795.35 per Troy ounce.

"Oil responded by a price drop to weak July macro statistics from China. Capital investments growth, industrial output and retail sales of the second largest economy of the globe performed below forecasts. Dollar appreciation against other currencies also applied pressure to all commodities. At the same time, the ruble weakening impetus supported exporters’ stocks," Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World says.

The MOEX Russia Index can be within 2,100-2,200 points on Tuesday, according to BCS Investment World. Freedom Finance also expects the range for the MOEX Russia Index tomorrow to be 2,100-2,200 points.