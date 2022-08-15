Saudi Aramco does not see risks from increase in Russian oil supplies to India — CEO

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Saudi Aramco does not see the impact from the increase of Russian oil import by India on its supplies, CEO of the company Amin Nasser said at the teleconference with investors.

"With regard to the Indian market and import of Russia crude we have enjoyed good relations [with Indian buyers - TASS], and we are the base supplier because of our reliability to out great customers in Asia and in the rest of the world," the top manager said. "We did not see any impact by India importing more Russian crudes on the supply that is coming from Saudi Aramco," Nasser noted.

"We continue to maintain our market chain in terms of supplying to the Asian market and India," the chief executive added.

Saudi Arabia was the second largest oil supplier to India in 2021, while Russia was ninth. India’s imports account for 85% of the country’s needs for this feedstock.