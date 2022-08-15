Polar Ecologist skills required for work in Arctic, expert says

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The ‘Polar Ecologist’ profession must be organized for work with the natural and climate conditions of the Russian Arctic zone, President of the Russian Union of Employers in Environment, Rusrecycling, Elena Yesina said.

"We understand that we need a profession like a polar ecologist, when such specialists will <…> know, <…> what technologies to recommend, to use, and how to assess [their] impact <…> in the Arctic region," she said at the Moscow Urban Forum.

Not every specialist, coming to work in the Arctic, can immediately mind all the natural and climate features and potentials of that region, she added.

In her turn, Senator Elena Shumilova, representing Komi, told TASS Russia would have shortly a network of public inspectors to monitor and handle oil spills recovery. "It is an important step towards transparent relations between the society, oil producing companies and the state," she said. "Rosprirodnadzor (the national environmental watchdog - TASS) of a big oil region - the Komi Region - has demonstrated it is open for a dialogue with the society. Moreover, in order to make this dialogue more professional, they have suggested the activists take courses to become oil spill recovery inspectors."

In May, First Deputy Minister for the Development of the Far East and Arctic Gadzhimagomed Guseinov said about 2,500 hectares in the Arctic zone contain accumulated ecology damage objects.