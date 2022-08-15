Environmental contractors may be effective in contamination response in Arctic — expert

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Using skills of environmental contractors - companies working in environment rehabilitation - may be used in cleaning up of the accumulated contamination in the Russian Arctic Zone, Associate Professor at the Public Administration and Public Policy Department of the Institute of Social Sciences of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the President of the Russian Federation (RANEPA), and coordinator of the Center for Development of the Arctic (PORA) Alexander Vorotnikov told TASS.

"The understanding of problems related to development of the Russian Arctic has made us review the most traditional environmental activities and specifically the applied technologies, and their effective implementation using the existing international experience," he said. "One of these forms, which has proven its effectiveness [in other countries], is the development <…> of the so-called Environmental Contractors business."

An environmental contractor performs a wide range of environment-restoration tasks, and also participates in public and private construction. Additionally, this work includes the removal of pollutants and contaminants from ground and surface waters, and soil. "Thus, they work for the overall protection of the environment, as well as people and animals," the expert said. "In Russia, it is the responsibility of the owner to respond to oil spills or to accumulated environmental damage."

"Not always the owners have sufficient competencies and equipment that an environmental contractor may have," he added.

An environmental contractor may be a member of an emergency team, he said, suggesting a public-private partnership would be the best form in this work.

In May, First Deputy Minister for the Development of the Far East and Arctic Gadzhimagomed Guseinov said about 2,500 hectares in the Arctic zone contain accumulated ecology damage objects.