Ecology volunteers plan cleanup mission on Yamal

TASS, August 15. /TASS/. Volunteers of the Green Arctic inter-regional organization will clear the area of a former town, Polyarnyi, in the Yamalo-Nenets Region. The expedition is due in August, the organization’s Chairman Yevgeny Rozhkovsky told TASS.

"It will be a team of 30 volunteers - 15 men and 15 women," he said. "We’ll have a camp on the outskirts of the town. We will assist in the cleanup - to collect and store scrap metal for further transportation, to collect and sort wood for further use, to clear landfills and to remove small buildings."

The cleanup mission will continue to August 28, under the Clean Arctic federal program.

Polyarnyi is located near the 110th kilometer of the rail line between Chum and Labytnangi on the Yamal Peninsula. It was built in the Soviet times for the development of the Kharbey deposit. In March, 2021, the local authorities decided to close down the town.

Earlier, the Yamalo-Nenets Region’s Governor Dmitry Artyukhov announced year 2022 the Year of Ecology in the region.