Murmansk Region reports 4,500 applications for Arctic Hectare

MURMANSK, August 15. /TASS/. Residents of the Murmansk Region and Russia’s other regions filed more than 4,500 applications for free land plots under the Arctic Hectare program. Over the program’s 12 months, about 2,000 plots have been allocated, and another 600 applications are being processed, Governor Andrey Chibis said.

"The Murmansk Region remains a leader in terms of the number of applications for Arctic hectares," he told the regional government meeting. "Over a year of the program, 4,500 applications have been filed, 2,000 plots have been allocated, and 600 plots are being processed."

"Almost 400 applications are from residents in other regions, which has become available since February 1," he continued. "Our key task is to merge the program with other projects, with Governor’s Startup, with Own House in Arctic, to combine it with the development of road services, with the development of tourism."

For the Arctic Hectare program the region has allocated 731,000 hectares, or 5.04% of its territory. Most applicants are people living in the North. Residents of other Russian regions have been allowed to join the program from February 1. Among the applicants are people living in Moscow, St. Petersburg, the Moscow and Leningrad regions, etc. Every month, about 100 applications are registered. Almost 300 applicants have stated they want to build houses, to organize gardens or family farms. About 40 applicants plan hotel businesses, 52 applicants plan other businesses.

Under the Far Eastern Hectare program in the Russian Arctic zone, an applicant may receive for free a plot of up to one hectare for any purpose. Within the first year of use, the owner must specify the purpose, within three years - declare the plot’s exploitation. By the end of five years, the owner may formalize the ownership rights or a long-term rent. At the same time, in the Murmansk Region if a plot user within the first year fails to specify the purpose, no penalties or confiscations will be applicable, the local government said.