Record grain harvest of 145 mln tonnes projected in Russia this year, says expert

KRASNODAR, August 14. /TASS/. Russia’s grain harvest may reach record 145 mln tonnes this year, as projected by the Institute for Agricultural Market Studies (IKAR), Director General of the Institute Dmitry Rylko told TASS on Sunday.

"Record high, at around 145 mln tonnes in total, including 95 mln [tonnes] of wheat. This is going to be an absolute record," he said when asked about the projected grain harvest in Russia.

According to figures released by the national statistics service Rosstat in February, Russia’s grain harvest amounted to 121.3 mln tonnes in 2021, including 76 mln tonnes of wheat. Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said at the end of July the ministry maintained its outlook on Russia’s grain harvest for 2022 at 130 mln tonnes.