Gazprom delivers 41.4 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe through Ukraine via Sudzha

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Gazprom is supplying gas to Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 41.4 mln cubic meters per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station, The application for deliveries through Sokhanovka was rejected by the Ukrainian side, Gazprom representative told reporters on Saturday.

"Gazprom is supplying Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station at 41.4 mln cubic meters as of August 13. The application for deliveries through Sokhanovka was rejected," the company’s representative said. The day before, the pumping volume reached 41.4 mln cubic meters.

Earlier reports with reference to data released the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU)’s website said that Russian gas transit through Ukrainian territory might total 41.4 mln cubic meters on August 13.

On May 10, the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine said it would shut down transit of gas to Europe via the Sokhranovka station starting May 11 due to force majeure as the company could allegedly not control the Novopskov gas compressor station in the Lugansk Region. Consequently, transportation requests will be rejected, with gas not to be accepted.

However, the Russian gas holding did not see any grounds for the suspension of pumping in the previous format, noting that it did not receive any confirmation of the force majeure circumstances. The company added that it was technologically impossible to shift all transit volumes to another interconnection point, the Sudzha gas distribution station in Russia’s Kursk Region.