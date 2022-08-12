Joint coordination center allows two grain cargo vessels to leave Ukraine on August 13

UN, August 13. /TASS/. The joint grain export coordination center in Istanbul has approved the departure of two vessels carrying grain from Ukrainian ports on Saturday, the center said in a statement issued on Friday.

The Thoe cargo vessel will take 2,900 tonnes of sunflower seeds from Chernomorsk. They are planned to be delivered to the Turkish port of Tekirdag. The cargo vessel Fulmar S will depart from Chernomorsk with 12,000 tonnes of wheat, and will head for the Turkish port of Iskenderun.

In addition, the joint grain export coordination center inspected and finally approved the passage in the direction of Odessa of the cargo vessels Efe and Sara. On Saturday, the vessel Rahmi Yagci bound for Istanbul with 5,300 tonnes of sunflower oil is to be inspected.

A package of documents geared towards resolving the issue of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul. Under the Russia-UN memorandum, the United Nations undertakes to work toward lifting anti-Russian restrictions hampering the exports of agricultural products and fertilizers. Another document envisages a mechanism of exporting grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. An agreement between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations provides for the establishment of a four-party coordination center to search ships carrying grain in order to prevent weapons smuggling and avoid any false flag.