Bank of Russia rules out possibility of deflation in August-September

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia Alexey Zabotkin ruled out the possibility of deflation in August-September of 2022. However, the general price dynamics will be disinflationary.

"Using my criteria, there won't be any deflation in August or September. Similar to how it has never happened in all of Russia's contemporary history. The dynamics of food prices and the harvest situation are generally good. Therefore, it is likely that the dynamics of seasonal factors will be deflationary," Zabotkin said at a press conference on Friday.

Speaking about general inflation for 2022, Zabotkin noted that the range of 12-15% "reflects our current degree of uncertainty".

Zabotkin said that the Bank of Russia keeps the 4% inflation target within the forecast period and beyond. "The Bank of Russia assumes the inflation target will be effective across the entire forecast term and beyond it," the official said.

According to estimates of the regulator, inflation will return to near-target values in late 2023 - early 2024 and will stand at 4% in 2025.

Earlier, the Bank of Russia presented its baseline macroeconomic forecast for 2025. Thus, inflation in 2025 will be 4%, and the growth of the Russian economy will be within 1.5-2.5%. The regulator has also set the key rate for 2025 within 5-6% in the baseline scenario. At the same time, the growth lending rate will increase and in 2025 will reach 8-13% for both organizations and the population. In its base case scenario, the regulator expects GDP growth in the country at 1.5-2.5% in 2025.