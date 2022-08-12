Russia is main supplier of gasoline to Uzbekistan — statistics

TASHKENT, August 12. /TASS/. Russia is currently the main supplier of motor gasoline to Uzbekistan and accounted for 80.5% of imports from abroad as of the end of the first six months of 2022, State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan said on Friday.

"60.6 mln liters of motor gasoline equivalent to $39.5 million were imported in January - June 2022. Over six months, the largest quantity of gasoline was imported from Russia - 48.8 mln liters," the Committee said.

It was reported earlier that Uzbekistan temporarily banned automobile and diesel fuel export since July 15 due to the gasoline and diesel oil price hike.