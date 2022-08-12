Global economic growth rate to stabilize around 3.6-3.7% in 2024-2025 — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The growth rate of the global economy, according to the baseline forecast of the Bank of Russia, will stabilize around 3.6-3.7% in 2024-2025, while annual growth rates in developed economies in late 2022 - mid-2023 will be close to zero, according to the draft main directions of the state monetary policy for 2023 and the period of 2024 and 2025.

"In the baseline scenario, the Bank of Russia proceeds from the fact that during the period of rate hikes by the largest central banks, global growth will inevitably slow down, however, a well-adjusted monetary policy will allow the largest economies to avoid a large-scale recession," the statement said.

"External inflation will return to values close to the target in late 2023 - early 2024 According to the forecast of the Bank of Russia, annual growth rates in developed economies in late 2022 - mid-2023 will be near zero, then a slight increase will begin. In 2024-2025, the global economic growth rate will stabilize around 3.6-3.7%," the regulator noted.