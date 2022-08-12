Monetary policy toughening by central banks may lead to lower demand for Russian export

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Sustainable inflation at a higher level in the largest economies may demand more dramatic and significant toughening of monetary policy by central banks of these countries, the Bank of Russia said in draft guidelines of the state monetary policy for 2023 and the period of 2024 and 2025.

This may lead to a lingering recession and global demand decline, particularly for Russian export goods. "Concurrently with materialization of extra geopolitical risks and introduction of new sanctions, such situation may entail stronger economic downturn and losses of growth potential of the Russian economy," the regulator said.

According to the base case of the Central Bank, sanctions introduced against Russia will remain until 2025.

"Further developments in the Russian economy are characterized by significant uncertainty. It is related to internal adaptation of the economy to new conditions and to external developments. The length and depth of recession in the economy in coming years will largely depend on how quickly companies will be capable to readjust logistical and production chains, master new markets and find new suppliers," the document reads.