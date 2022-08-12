Payments in non-reserve currencies risky in short term — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The use of non-reserve currencies in foreign trade settlements have additional risks for companies in the short term, the Bank of Russia said in draft guidelines of the state monetary policy for 2023 and the period of 2024 and 2025.

"The use of non-reserve currencies in foreign trade payments is coupled with additional risks for companies in the short term. Since these currencies remain less liquid and stable, their use in settlements can be accompanied by greater volatility of cash flows for foreign economic activity agents," the regulator said.

The use of a broad range of currencies in the longer term will make it possible to mitigate risks related to ruble sensitivity to changes in exchange rates of individual largest developed economies.