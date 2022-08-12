Sollers shares up over 30% on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The price of Sollers Auto shares gained more than 30% on Moscow Exchange on Friday amid a lack of news, according to trading data.

As of 10:14 am Moscow time the price of its shares climbed by 35.31% to 239.5 rubles per share amid the neutral news background. By 10:39 am the company’s shares narrowed gains to 20.34% to 213 rubles per share.

Sollers Auto Group is a Russian automobile company whose total production capacity exceeds 300,000 vehicles per year. Sollers owns production sites producing Russian sport utility vehicles and light commercial vehicles UAZ (Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant), as well as gasoline engines ZMZ (Zavolzhsky Motor Plant).