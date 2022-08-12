European bank to process payment for Russian oil transit through Ukraine, agency says

LONDON, August 12. /TASS/. A European bank has agreed to process a payment for the transit of Russian oil through Ukraine, Reuters reported Friday citing the Slovak refiner Slovnaft and another source familiar with the matter.

"According to our information, the bank reconsidered the originally blocked payment between transit companies for the transit fee and accepted it in the end. This confirms that the framework set up this way is functional and can be a long-term solution," the Slovnaft spokesperson said.

"The payment, if confirmed by all parties, would be a step to restoring oil flows to the Czech Republic," the agency noted. Another source familiar with the matter said the payment had been unblocked by Dutch-based bank ING, though the bank itself declined to comment.

Transneft said earlier Ukrtransnafta suspended the transit of Russian oil via the southern line of the Druzhba oil pipeline towards Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia on August 4 as the Russian side could not process the payment for transit amid sanctions. Transneft also said it had notified all sides about the present situation and considered alternative options for making payments.

Later the Hungarian MOL and the Slovak Slovnaft agreed with the Ukrainian side on resumption of oil deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline in coming days. It became possible after both companies made payments for transit as media reported. Supplies to Slovakia were eventually resumed on Wednesday, whereas to Hungary - during Thursday night.

The system of the Druzhba oil trunk pipelines operated from the Regional Control Station in Bryansk consists of 8,900 kilometers of pipelines (including 3,900 kilometers in Russia). Transneft is the owner of the Russian section of Druzhba (the pipeline is held by its subsidiary Transneft Druzhba).