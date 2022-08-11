Euro exchange rate surpasses 63 rubles on Moscow Exchange first since August 1

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The euro exchange rate surpassed 63 rubles during foreign currency trading on Moscow Exchange on Thursday for the first time since August 1, 2022, according to trading data.

As of 4:54 pm Moscow time the euro exchange rate was up by 0.41% at 63.01 rubles. By 5:33 pm the euro exchange rate narrowed gains to 0.13% trading at 62.83 rubles. Meanwhile the dollar exchange rate was up by 0.03% at 60.68 rubles.

The MOEX Index was down by 0.19% by that time at 2,147.32 points, while the RTS Index was down by 0.31% at 1,114.88 points.