OPEC downgrades outlook on oil demand growth for 2022 to 3.1 mln barrels per day

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has downgraded its outlook on oil demand growth globally for 2022 by 300,000 barrels per day compared with the previous estimate to 3.1 mln barrels per day, according to its August report published on Thursday. In absolute terms it may total 100.03 mln barrels per day.

The oil cartel expects oil demand in OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) states to gain 1.6 mln barrels per day in 2022 to 46.4 mln barrels per day (down by 200,000 barrels per day compared with the previous estimate), whereas oil consumption in non-OECD countries may rise by 1.5 mln barrels per day to 53.6 mln barrels per day (down by 100,000 barrels per day compared to the previous estimate).

That said, OPEC maintained its outlook on oil demand growth for 2023 at 2.7 mln barrels per day, which in absolute terms means consumption at 102.72 mln barrels per day. The organization expects ‘healthy’ global economic growth and a projected improvement of the situation with the coronavirus in China to push oil consumption up in 2023.

Meanwhile, the cartel expects oil supplies from non-OPEC nations to rise by 2.1 mln barrels per day to 65.8 mln barrels per day in 2022, same as expected previously, with the US, Brazil, Canada, China and Guyana being the main drivers of supply growth, whereas Indonesia and Thailand may reduce oil deliveries.

Moreover, OPEC maintained outlook on growth of oil supplies from non-OPEC states for 2023 at 1.7 mln barrels per day, which in absolute terms means an increase in supply to 67.5 mln barrels per day, expecting the US, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, as well as Norway, to ensure an increase in supplies. Meanwhile, Russia and Azerbaijan may reduce crude production in 2023, the organization said, adding that high uncertainty over possible growth of output in the US and the geopolitical situation in Eastern Europe persists.