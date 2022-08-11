Soybean areas in Russia surging to 3.4 mln hectares — Cherkizovo CEO

TASS, August 11. Russian agricultural producers more than doubled soybean areas over the last five years from 1.5 mln hectares to 3.4 mln hectares, CEO of Cherkizovo Group Sergey Mikhailov said on Thursday at the opening of an oil extraction plant in the Lipetsk Region.

"Three countries are mainly producing soybean meal, soybeans worldwide - these are the US, Brazil and Argentina," the top manager said. Such countries are also the largest meat exporters "because they have the leverage - they have the cheapest high quality soybeans. Russia imported soybeans and made soybean meal or directly imported soybean meal for many years. A major breakthrough was done over the last five years, especially in the central part - Lipetsk, Tambov, Voronezh, Oryol, Kursk and Tula Regions. We are working in many regions and dealing with soybean reproduction and planting," Mikhailov said.

"This breakthrough made it possible to increase areas. While they were about 1.5 mln hectares, now they are above 3-3.4 mln," the chief executive said. Such growth of areas will make it possible to produce from 5.5 to 6 mln tonnes of soybeans as early as in this year," Mikhailov added.