Scholz states progress in discussions on Russian oil price cap

BERLIN, August 11. /TASS/. The issue of a price cap on Russian oil is under discussion now, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday, adding that certain progress had been reached in the area.

"We are discussing how it can be done. It is only possible if it is organized globally. Discussions are underway, they have not been finalized yet due to high technical complexity," he told a press conference in Berlin.

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Charles Michel announced plans to cap the price of Russian oil. Michel considers it necessary to form a coalition including not only the EU and the US for this purpose.

The embargo imposed by the EU and the US on Russian oil purchases has led to a sharp surge in prices, which enabled Moscow to redirect large volumes of crude oil to other markets, primarily to India and China, and even to boost revenues, selling smaller volumes of oil with discounts though. The EU and the US have been suffering losses, including the spillover effect in the form of inflation. Amid this background a statement was made following the G7 summit in late June, in which G7 leaders pledged to consider the possibility of capping prices for Russian oil through a ban on providing services on its transportation by sea if the cost of oil exceeds the ceiling set by international partners.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has referred to such steps as yet another attempt to interfere in market mechanisms, which he said could only disbalance the market, resulting in the lack of energy resources and an increase in prices.