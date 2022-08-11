Individuals purchased record-high currency amounts at Moscow Exchange — Central Bank

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Individuals for the first time became important net buyers of foreign currency at the Moscow Exchange in the second half of July, the Bank of Russia said in its financial market risks review.

Net purchases of individuals moved by 1.3 fold over month from 176.1 bln rubles ($2.9 bln) in June to 237.1 bln rubles ($3.9 bln) in July. This became the record-high figure of net purchases for this category of market traders, the Central Bank said.

Individuals largely purchased foreign exchange via banks that made transfers to account overseas. Balances at retail bank accounts in foreign currency declined in July by $3 bln.

Despite the overall growth of currency demand, there was no significant concentration of purchases with individual market players. Ruble weakening took place amid purchases of a wide range of participants. As import recovers, further growth of foreign currency demands can be expected for market players, the Central Bank said.