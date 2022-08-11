Details of ruble payments for gas to be known shortly — Turkey’s Energy Minister

ANKARA, August 11. /TASS/. All the details regarding payments in rubles for Russian gas supplied to Turkey will be clarified in coming days, Turkey’s Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said at the meeting with Anadolu Agency reporters.

"We do not want to indicate the percentage of payments in rubles so far. Prices, the schedule and other details will be updated shortly," the Minister said. The issue of paying for a portion of Russian gas in the Turkish lira is also discussed, Donmez added.

The agreement of partial payment for gas in rubles was achieved during talks between Presidents of Russia and Turkey, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters earlier.