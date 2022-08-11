Net loss of AliExpress down to $20.1 mln in H1 2022 — report

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Net loss of AliExpress Russia marketplace under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) contracted in the first half of 2022 to 1.22 bln rubles ($20.1 mln), VK said in its report.

Total normalized net loss of AliExpress Russia in the first half of this year stood at 828 mln rubles ($13.6 mln).

The marketplace reached the breakeven as of the end of the second quarter of this year.

AliExpress Russia is the joint venture of China’s Alibaba Group, VK, USM International and the Russian Direct Investment Fund in the sector of electronic social commerce in Russia and CIS, established on October 9, 2019.